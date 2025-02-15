DJ Davis hits late 3 to lift Washington to a 75-73 win over Penn State in first-ever meeting

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) — Mekhi Mason hit 6 of his 11 3-point attempts and scored 20 points and DJ Davis knocked down a 3 with just under a minute left and Washington held off Penn State to earn a 75-73 win on Saturday in the first meeting between the programs.

The Huskies (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten) have won three of their last five games. Penn State (13-13, 3-11) lost its seventh straight.

The Nittany Lions led by as many as 13 points in the first half and took a 38-34 lead at intermission. Mason knocked down a 3 and Zoom Diallo converted a three-point play to start the second half to put Washington in front 40-38. Mason’s 3 with 3:52 left gave Washington a 70-68 lead and Davis hit two free throws with 1:51 left to make it 72-68. Freddie Dilione V converted a three-point play with 1:17 left to get Penn State within 72-71, but Davis answered with a 3 with :57 left and D’Marco Dunn added a layup with :41 left. Ace Baldwin Jr. misfired on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Davis hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 14 points. Franck Kepnang added 14 points with five rebounds and four steals for Washington. Diallo contributed 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Great Osobor had 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Baldwin hit 4 of 8 from long range and led Penn State with 20 points, eight assists and six steals. Dilione contributed 15 points off the bench while Dunn chipped in 12 points. Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Zach Hicks added 10 points.

Washington returns home to play host to Rutgers on Wednesday. Penn State hosts Nebraska on Wednesday.

