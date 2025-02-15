Hunter helps No. 23 Clemson rout Florida State 72-46

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (AP) — Dillon Hunter scored a career-best 17 points as No. 23 Clemson jumped out to a big lead and put away Florida State 72-46 on Saturday.

Ian Schieffelin had 14 points and 12 rebounds as Clemson (21-5, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third straight game. Clemson has won six straight in the series with Florida State.

Jamir Watkins scored 12 points for Florida State (15-10, 6-8). But the Tigers held the Seminoles well below their season-low point total, with the previous low (57) coming at Clemson in January.

Clemson did it in part by limiting Florida State’s Malique Ewin, who has nine double-doubles this season, to six points and six rebounds.

Hunter shot 7 of 11 from the floor for Clemson, which shot 29 of 61 (47.5%) from the floor.

Takeaways

Clemson: The Tigers outclassed Florida State in every way, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half and shooting 5 of 11 from 3-point range after the break to cruise to a win.

Florida State: The Seminoles lacked energy from the start, shot just 34 percent from the floor (18 of 53) and still have not defeated a top 25 team in 2024-25.

Key moment

Clemson used an early 10-0 run to separate, leading Florida State 22-7 with 10:30 to halftime and were never threatened.

Key stat

Clemson had 11 offensive rebounds, which led to 23 second-chance points.

Up next

Clemson has a bye and will play at SMU on Feb. 22; Florida State plays host to Miami on Wednesday.

