Minnesota visits USC after Agbo’s 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 4-9 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Minnesota after Chibuzo Agbo scored 21 points in USC’s 92-67 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Trojans are 11-5 on their home court. USC has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Gophers have gone 4-9 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the Big Ten with 15.8 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 3.6.

USC’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 69.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 73.1 USC gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbo is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.9 points. Wesley Yates III is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 10.2 points. Dawson Garcia is averaging 20.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press