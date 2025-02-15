Flagg and No. 3 Duke host Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -18.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke hosts Stanford after Cooper Flagg scored 27 points in Duke’s 78-57 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Blue Devils have gone 14-0 at home. Duke averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Cardinal are 8-6 against conference opponents. Stanford is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Stanford averages 14.4 more points per game (74.8) than Duke allows (60.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kon Knueppel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Flagg is averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 19.9 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press