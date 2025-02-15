Fresno State Bulldogs take on the UNLV Rebels on 7-game losing streak

UNLV Rebels (13-12, 7-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-20, 1-13 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks to end its seven-game skid when the Bulldogs take on UNLV.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in home games. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mykell Robinson averaging 5.7.

The Rebels are 7-7 against MWC opponents. UNLV scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Fresno State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs. Brian Amuneke is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press