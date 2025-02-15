Boise State plays San Diego State following Degenhart’s 22-point showing

Boise State Broncos (17-7, 9-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 9-4 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on San Diego State after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 79-52 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs have gone 8-3 at home. San Diego State has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 9-4 in MWC play. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

San Diego State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.3 points and two steals. Magoon Gwath is averaging 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Degenhart is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press