North Dakota State faces Denver following Moni’s 32-point game

Denver Pioneers (9-18, 3-9 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (18-9, 7-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -12.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Denver after Jacksen Moni scored 32 points in North Dakota State’s 94-88 overtime win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison are 9-4 in home games. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Pioneers are 3-9 against Summit League opponents. Denver is ninth in the Summit League scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

North Dakota State averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 72.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 73.8 North Dakota State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Moni is shooting 49.3% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press