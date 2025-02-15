Georgia Tech hosts Wilkinson and Cal

California Golden Bears (12-13, 5-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Georgia Tech after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 21 points in Cal’s 78-57 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-5 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-9 against ACC opponents. Cal is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Golden Bears meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naithan George is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Duncan Powell is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 17.5 points for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press