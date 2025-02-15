Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host George Mason

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-9, 7-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (20-5, 11-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -4.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces George Mason after Erik Reynolds II scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 75-63 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots are 14-1 in home games. George Mason scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 7-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 13.0 more points per game (75.3) than George Mason gives up (62.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is averaging 14 points for the Patriots. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Reynolds averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 10-0, averaging 69.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press