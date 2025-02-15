Sydnor and the Manhattan Jaspers take on conference foe Fairfield

Manhattan Jaspers (12-10, 7-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (9-16, 5-9 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prophet Johnson and Fairfield host Will Sydnor and Manhattan in MAAC action.

The Stags are 6-5 on their home court. Fairfield is ninth in the MAAC scoring 67.6 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Jaspers have gone 7-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks fourth in the MAAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 3.8.

Fairfield is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 76.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the 73.5 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Bergens is averaging 9.2 points for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 12.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

Sydnor is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 15.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

By The Associated Press