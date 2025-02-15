UT Arlington plays Grand Canyon after Seamster’s 29-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-6, 8-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-13, 5-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Grand Canyon after Raysean Seamster scored 29 points in UT Arlington’s 82-79 overtime victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks have gone 8-2 in home games. UT Arlington ranks second in the WAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Brody Robinson averaging 4.3.

The Antelopes are 8-2 in conference play. Grand Canyon is the WAC leader with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 9.5.

UT Arlington scores 75.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 68.3 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 78.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.3 UT Arlington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Ware is scoring 14.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mavericks. Robinson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games.

Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 38.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press