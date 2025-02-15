High Point visits Winthrop after Johnson’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (22-5, 10-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (18-9, 8-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts High Point after Nick Johnson scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 78-74 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles are 15-1 in home games. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South with 12.1 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.9.

The Panthers are 10-2 in conference games. High Point has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Winthrop’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Jones III averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford is shooting 75.3% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kezza Giffa is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press