Providence hosts Poplar and Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (15-10, 8-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-14, 5-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Providence after Wooga Poplar scored 22 points in Villanova’s 73-71 win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Friars have gone 9-4 in home games. Providence is ninth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Wildcats are 8-6 in Big East play. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Providence is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is averaging 23.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Poplar is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

