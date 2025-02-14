Todorovic and Pepperdine host Gonzaga

Pepperdine Waves (10-16, 4-9 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-7, 10-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits Gonzaga after Stefan Todorovic scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 88-81 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Gonzaga is second in college basketball averaging 87.2 points and is shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Waves are 4-9 in WCC play. Pepperdine gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Gonzaga averages 87.2 points, 13.2 more per game than the 74.0 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Khalif Battle is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Todorovic is shooting 45.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Waves. Dovydas Butka is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press