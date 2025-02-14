Wilkinson leads Cal against Georgia Tech after 21-point performance

California Golden Bears (12-13, 5-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Georgia Tech after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 21 points in Cal’s 78-57 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-5 in home games. Georgia Tech is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Bears are 5-9 in conference games. Cal is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Golden Bears face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press