CSU Bakersfield hosts Richards and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-20, 1-13 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on CSU Bakersfield after Keith Richards scored 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 98-83 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-5 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Titans are 1-13 in conference play. CSU Fullerton ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Zach Visentin averaging 4.0.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than CSU Bakersfield has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is averaging 18.4 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Donovan Oday is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Titans. Zion Richardson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press