Flagg and No. 3 Duke host Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke faces Stanford after Cooper Flagg scored 27 points in Duke’s 78-57 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Blue Devils are 14-0 on their home court. Duke is first in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Flagg averaging 4.0.

The Cardinal are 8-6 in conference games. Stanford has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke scores 80.0 points, 9.5 more per game than the 70.5 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duke gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 19.9 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press