Woods leads Tulane against Rice after 20-point showing

Rice Owls (12-13, 3-9 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-11, 7-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Rice after Asher Woods scored 20 points in Tulane’s 76-66 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Green Wave are 10-3 in home games. Tulane averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Owls are 3-9 in AAC play. Rice is third in the AAC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 7.0.

Tulane makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Rice averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 15.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Woods is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Owls. Jacob Dar is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Owls: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press