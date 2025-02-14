Green, Holy Cross Crusaders to visit Gillus, Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Holy Cross Crusaders (12-14, 4-9 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 4-9 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays Lehigh in Patriot League action Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-4 in home games. Lehigh is the leader in the Patriot League with 12.2 fast break points.

The Crusaders are 4-9 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Lehigh is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Joe Nugent is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds. Max Green is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press