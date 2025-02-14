Walker and Illinois State host Indiana State

Illinois State Redbirds (15-11, 7-8 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (12-14, 6-9 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Indiana State after Chase Walker scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 84-77 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores are 6-5 on their home court. Indiana State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds are 7-8 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks seventh in the MVC allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 76.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 79.4 Indiana State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Sycamores. Aaron Gray is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 15.8 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press