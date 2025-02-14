Guinyard and UT Martin host Eastern Illinois

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15, 7-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-18, 4-11 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Eastern Illinois after Tarence Guinyard scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 76-71 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 5-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois is fifth in the OVC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Nakyel Shelton averaging 6.6.

The Skyhawks are 7-8 in OVC play. UT Martin is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.5 points. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 11.3 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Guinyard is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matija Zuzic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press