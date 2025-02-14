Loyola Marymount visits Portland after Rapp’s 24-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (15-11, 7-7 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-17, 4-9 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Loyola Marymount after A.Rapp scored 24 points in Portland’s 84-72 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots have gone 7-7 in home games. Portland gives up 81.1 points and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The Lions are 7-7 in conference games. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 7.6.

Portland averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 69.8 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 81.1 Portland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rapp is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pilots. Max Mackinnon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Will Johnston is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.8 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press