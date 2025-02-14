Vanderbilt visits No. 5 Tennessee on 4-game road skid

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits No. 5 Tennessee looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Volunteers have gone 13-1 at home. Tennessee ranks seventh in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 5.8.

The Commodores are 5-6 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Tennessee is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press