UC Davis hosts UC Riverside following Johnson’s 20-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-10, 8-5 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UC Riverside after Ty Johnson scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 65-49 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies are 7-2 on their home court. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 68.8 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Highlanders are 9-4 in conference games. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

UC Davis is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 72.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the 68.1 UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press