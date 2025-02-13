Bilodeau and UCLA host Indiana

UCLA Bruins (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-10, 6-8 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits Indiana after Tyler Bilodeau scored 25 points in UCLA’s 83-78 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 11-3 on their home court. Indiana scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Bruins are 9-5 in Big Ten play. UCLA ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Indiana makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). UCLA has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Bruins face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bilodeau is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press