Turner and UCSB host UC Irvine

UCSB Gauchos (16-8, 8-5 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-4, 10-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits UC Irvine after Deuce Turner scored 23 points in UCSB’s 76-72 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters have gone 8-1 in home games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West scoring 75.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Gauchos are 8-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB is fifth in the Big West with 14.8 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.6.

UC Irvine makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). UCSB scores 8.7 more points per game (74.7) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (66.0).

The Anteaters and Gauchos face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bent Leuchten is averaging 16 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Swenson is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press