Thomas and the San Francisco Dons visit conference foe Gonzaga

San Francisco Dons (20-6, 10-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces San Francisco in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Gonzaga has a 16-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dons are 10-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is eighth in the WCC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Malik Thomas averaging 6.5.

Gonzaga averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Dons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Graham Ike is shooting 62.7% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Dons. Thomas is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press