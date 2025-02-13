New Mexico State hosts Liberty after Metheny’s 26-point outing

Liberty Flames (19-5, 7-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-11, 5-5 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits New Mexico State after Kaden Metheny scored 26 points in Liberty’s 64-61 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Aggies are 7-4 in home games. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 12.3 assists per game led by Zawdie Jackson averaging 3.6.

The Flames have gone 7-4 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

New Mexico State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 8.8 more points per game (77.0) than New Mexico State gives up (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Peter Filipovity is averaging 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zach Cleveland is averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press