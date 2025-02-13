Mitchell-Day and Dartmouth host Columbia

Columbia Lions (12-8, 1-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Columbia after Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 21 points in Dartmouth’s 76-56 win over the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Green have gone 6-3 at home. Dartmouth is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Lions have gone 1-6 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks ninth in college basketball with 17.8 assists per game led by Kenny Noland averaging 3.7.

Dartmouth’s average of 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 7.5 more points per game (81.3) than Dartmouth allows to opponents (73.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Amundsen is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press