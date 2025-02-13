Hawaii plays Long Beach State after Christensen’s 23-point game

Long Beach State Beach (7-18, 3-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-11, 5-8 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -10.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on Long Beach State after Tanner Christensen scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 76-72 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Rainbow Warriors are 11-5 in home games. Hawaii ranks second in the Big West with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Gytis Nemeiksa averaging 5.3.

The Beach are 3-10 against conference opponents. Long Beach State allows 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Hawaii averages 72.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 74.2 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nemeiksa is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Christensen is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Askew is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press