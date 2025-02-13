Mount St. Mary’s faces Niagara after Cordilia’s 21-point outing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-10, 6-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-14, 5-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays Niagara after Jedy Cordilia scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 70-67 overtime loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Purple Eagles are 6-4 on their home court. Niagara is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 6-6 in conference matchups. Mount St. Mary’s is seventh in the MAAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cordilia averaging 2.9.

Niagara makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Niagara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.2 points for the Purple Eagles. Olumide Adelodun is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is averaging 13 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 24.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press