Eastern Kentucky hosts West Georgia following Blanton’s 22-point showing

West Georgia Wolves (4-21, 2-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-11, 8-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -14.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts West Georgia after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 83-58 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Colonels are 7-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 76.0 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Wolves are 2-10 in ASUN play. West Georgia has a 2-13 record against teams over .500.

Eastern Kentucky averages 78.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 78.0 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Rickey Ballard averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press