Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Spinelli and Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (4-21, 4-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-15, 6-4 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Gabe Spinelli scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 81-69 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 6-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 4-6 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Jalen Forrest averaging 4.9.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Spinelli is averaging nine points for the Cougars. Forrest is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

