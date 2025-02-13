No. 12 Texas Tech scores its most points in a Big 12 game, beating Arizona State 111-106 in 2 OTs

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had a career-high 41 points and 15 rebounds as No. 12 Texas Tech outlasted Arizona State 111-106 in double overtime Wednesday night.

Darrion Williams scored 27 for the Red Raiders, making a steal and two free throws with 1:49 left in the second OT to put them ahead to stay.

Toppin added a dunk in the final minute off a pass from Williams, whose jumper with 25 seconds remaining in the first overtime made it 96-all. Texas Tech (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) finished with its most points in a Big 12 game.

Adam Miller’s 22 points led five players in double figures for Arizona State (12-12, 3-10), which has lost four in a row. BJ Freeman added 21 points, while Amier Ali had 18, Alston Mason 16 and Shawn Phillips 15.

Miller’s short floater with 10 seconds left in regulation put the Sun Devils up 90-88, right after he retrieved his own inbounds pass. Texas Tech forced overtime on a putback with 0.8 seconds to go by Chance McMillian, who had 14 points.

Takeaways

Arizona State: Freshman standout Jayden Quaintance, the only player in the nation averaging at least 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, sat out with a left ankle injury. He got hurt Sunday at Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have 10 wins through their first 13 Big 12 games for the first time. They have won eight of nine.

Key moment

With the score tied, Arizona State had the ball out of a timeout with 22 seconds left in the first overtime. Texas Tech freshman Christian Anderson made a steal and a pass to Kerwin Walton, but his driving layup attempt was blocked by a leaping Freeman with 7 seconds left.

Key stat

There were 18 lead changes — only one before halftime. The game was tied 14 times.

Up next

Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma State (12-12, 4-9) on Saturday, and Arizona State is home against TCU (13-11, 6-7).

