Naithan George scores 22, Baye Ndongo secures a double-double and Georgia Tech beats Stanford 60-52

ATLANTA (AP) — Naithan George had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Baye Ndongo added 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Georgia Tech beat Stanford 60-52 on Wednesday night.

George gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead of the second half, 47-28, on a 3-pointer with 12:10 left. Georgia Tech only made three more field goals the rest of the way, but hit seven free throws in the final 3:02 to keep the lead at seven points or higher.

Duncan Powell added 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (12-13, 6-8 ACC), which outrebounded Stanford 42-33. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last six games.

Jaylen Blakes was the lone double-digit scorer for Stanford (16-9, 8-6). Maxime Raynaud, averaging a team-high 20.4 points per game, was held to eight points on 4-of-13 shooting, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

Powell and Ndongo each scored in double figures in the first half and the pair combined to score 21 points to help Georgia Tech lead 35-20 at the break. Stanford shot just 23.3% from the field, making as many field goals, seven, as Ndongo and Powell. The Yellow Jackets also had a 27-15 rebounding advantage.

Georgia Tech hosts California on Saturday, when Stanford plays at No. 3 Duke.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball