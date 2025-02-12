Johnson and UC Davis host UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-10, 8-5 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UC Riverside after Ty Johnson scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 65-49 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies have gone 7-2 in home games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 2.3.

The Highlanders are 9-4 in Big West play. UC Riverside ranks third in the Big West with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 2.5.

UC Davis scores 68.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 72.7 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 72.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the 68.1 UC Davis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is scoring 19.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 11.4 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press