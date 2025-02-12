Johnston leads Loyola Marymount against Pacific after 20-point outing

Pacific Tigers (8-19, 3-10 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-10, 7-6 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Pacific after Will Johnston scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 69-60 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Lions have gone 10-4 at home. Loyola Marymount is second in the WCC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Merkviladze averaging 5.8.

The Tigers have gone 3-10 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is averaging 11 points for the Lions. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

Elijah Fisher is averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press