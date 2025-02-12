Diggins leads UMass against Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (14-9, 4-6 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-13, 6-5 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Davidson after Rahsool Diggins scored 34 points in UMass’ 78-55 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen have gone 7-5 at home. UMass has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 4-6 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is third in the A-10 with 15.5 assists per game led by Reed Bailey averaging 3.9.

UMass is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is averaging 17.6 points for the Minutemen. Jaylen Curry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press