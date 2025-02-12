NC State hosts Edwards and Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays NC State after Terrence Edwards scored 27 points in Louisville’s 88-78 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wolfpack are 9-5 on their home court. NC State has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

The Cardinals are 11-2 in conference matchups. Louisville averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

NC State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game NC State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is averaging 12.9 points for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press