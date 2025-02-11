USC plays Penn State following Yates’ 30-point outing

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-11, 3-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Penn State after Wesley Yates III scored 30 points in USC’s 90-72 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Trojans are 10-5 in home games. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 15.4 assists per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 4.3.

The Nittany Lions are 3-10 in conference play. Penn State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

USC’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than USC allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Trojans. Desmond Claude is averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press