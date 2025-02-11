Givens and Nevada host Fresno State

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-15, 5-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 7-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Fresno State after Lexie Givens scored 21 points in Nevada’s 72-67 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 in home games. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Jacobs averaging 2.3.

The Wolf Pack are 5-7 in MWC play.

Fresno State is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 65.0 points per game, 0.2 more than the 64.8 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Wolf Pack meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylee Fox is averaging 9.1 points for the Bulldogs. Jacobs is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Wolf Pack. Givens is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press