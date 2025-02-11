Pepperdine hosts Loyola Marymount following Todorovic’s 30-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-10, 6-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-15, 3-8 WCC)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Loyola Marymount after Stefan Todorovic scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 87-86 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Waves have gone 6-6 at home. Pepperdine allows 73.9 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Lions are 6-6 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks fourth in the WCC allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Pepperdine makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Loyola Marymount has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is averaging 18.9 points and six rebounds for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lions. Jevon Porter is averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press