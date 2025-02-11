Pittsburgh visits SMU following Cross’ 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-3 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Pittsburgh after Matt Cross scored 21 points in SMU’s 81-75 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mustangs have gone 10-3 in home games. SMU is second in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 5.8.

The Panthers are 5-7 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SMU’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Panthers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Miller is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jaland Lowe is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press