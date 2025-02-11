Hammond leads Colorado against No. 17 Kansas after 22-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (9-14, 0-13 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-7, 7-5 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -16.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits No. 17 Kansas after Julian Hammond III scored 22 points in Colorado’s 69-59 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Jayhawks have gone 11-2 in home games. Kansas leads the Big 12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 7.0.

The Buffaloes are 0-13 in conference games. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Hammond averaging 3.2.

Kansas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Kansas allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

Hammond is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press