Starling and Syracuse host Miami (FL)

Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Miami (FL) after JJ Starling scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 95-86 overtime victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-8 at home. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Orange are 5-8 against ACC opponents. Syracuse allows 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Miami (FL) scores 75.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 77.7 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Orange face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging eight points and 6.7 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Austin Swartz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Starling averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 12 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press