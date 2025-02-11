Northwestern visits Oregon after Martinelli’s 23-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (13-11, 4-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 5-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -9; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits Oregon after Nick Martinelli scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 76-71 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks are 8-4 in home games. Oregon scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-9 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Oregon scores 76.3 points, 6.2 more per game than the 70.1 Northwestern allows. Northwestern has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Martinelli is averaging 19.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press