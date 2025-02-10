Pepperdine faces Loyola Marymount following Todorovic’s 30-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-10, 6-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-15, 3-8 WCC)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Loyola Marymount after Stefan Todorovic scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 87-86 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Waves are 6-6 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Boubacar Coulibaly averaging 6.8.

The Lions have gone 6-6 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 5.6.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 18.9 points and six rebounds. Moe Odum is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Will Johnston averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press