Alabama A&M hosts Grambling following Dozier’s 30-point game

Grambling Tigers (7-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 3-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces Alabama A&M after Kintavious Dozier scored 30 points in Grambling’s 77-67 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-7 in home games. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Chad Moodie leads the Bulldogs with 5.7 boards.

The Tigers are 4-6 in conference games. Grambling is second in the SWAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Antwan Barnett averaging 4.8.

Alabama A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 67.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.7 Alabama A&M gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: London Riley is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.2 points. Anthony Bryant is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dozier is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press