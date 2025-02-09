Jamyron Keller leads balanced offense as Oklahoma State defeats Arizona State 86-73

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jamyron Keller scored 14 points, five teammates had 10 points each, and Oklahoma State led all the way in an 86-73 win over Arizona State on Sunday.

The Cowboys led 43-33 at halftime and pushed their lead to 19 points in the first six minutes of the second half. Later in the half, Basheer Jihad scored seven points for Arizona State, helping the Sun Devils get within 71-64.

Pat Suemnick’s fast-break layup gave the Cowboys a 73-64 lead with 5:50 remaining. It turned out to be Oklahoma State’s final made basket but the Cowboys made 13 of 14 free throws in the final 5:40. The Cowboys missed their final five shots in that span but maintained at least an eight-point lead.

Each team made 22 of 26 free throws.

Arturo Dean, Robert Jennings, Khalil Brantley, Brandon Newman and Suemnick scored 10 points each for Oklahoma State (12-11, 4-8 Big 12).

Alston Mason played 40 minutes and led Arizona State (12-11, 3-9) with a season-high 25 points. Joson Sanon scored 17, Amier Ali 12 and Jihad 10. Ali grabbed 10 rebounds, giving the freshman his first double-double.

Keller led a hot start for the Cowboys, as he hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first 5 1/2 minutes while the Cowboys built a 19-9 lead. With 9:20 left in the half, Brantley’s three-point play put the Cowboys up 29-17 and they led by double digits for the remainder of the half.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 6-3. The teams last met in 1997.

Oklahoma State visits TCU on Wednesday.

Arizona State visits No. 13 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball