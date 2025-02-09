Burnham leads Portland against Pepperdine after 22-point outing

Portland Pilots (21-3, 10-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-15, 3-11 WCC)

Malibu, California; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Pepperdine after Maisie Burnham scored 22 points in Portland’s 66-64 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Waves have gone 5-4 at home. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.0.

The Pilots are 10-3 in WCC play. Portland averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by McKelle Meek with 4.0.

Pepperdine is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 12.0 more points per game (77.9) than Pepperdine gives up (65.9).

The Waves and Pilots match up Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is scoring 10.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Waves. Mastora is averaging 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 27.5% over the last 10 games.

Emme Shearer averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Burnham is averaging 17 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 51.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press